CM Punk and Jack Perry allegedly suspended pending investigation following All In

Bryan Alvarez with F4Wonline.com is reporting that many believe that both CM Punk and Jack Perry have been suspended pending the results of an internal investigation stemming from their backstage altercation on Sunday night before All In started.

There are conflicting stories over what exactly happened backstage at gorilla position just minutes before the pay-per-view. Some say it was Punk who went to confront Perry and put him in a chokehold and others say it was Perry who shoulder tackled Punk first.

The different versions of the stories all agree on one thing though: things got physical and there were concerns that Punk would not go out for his match and some were scrambling to come up with a plan to either stall the start of the first match or else change the order of the matches so Punk wouldn’t go out first.

Both Perry and Punk were told to leave Wembley Stadium, with Perry heading out first after the incident and Punk doing the same after his match.

If this suspension ends up being true there’s a chance that neither of them will be able to appear at All Out this Sunday in Chicago.