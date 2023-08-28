Cena to team with Rollins for Superstar Spectacle match in India

John Cena’s match for India’s Superstar Spectacle was announced and the 16-time world champion will team up with the current WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins to take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

This will be Cena’s first match since his WrestleMania 39 loss to Austin Theory, a match which kicked off the broadcast of night one.

Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad is sold out at an arena that holds a maximum of 5,000 fans.

The other match announced so far is Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn putting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on the line against Indus Sher.