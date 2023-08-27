Notes on Eric Young, Saraya, Tony Khan, and Mercedes Moné

– Tony Khan announced that AEW will be doing a “WrestleDream” show in memory of Antonio Inoki on October 1st in Seattle.

– At the AEW All In Media Scrum, Saraya thanks Tony Khan for backing her 100% in her return from retirement then begins talking about how she refused to hit rock bottom after WWE “gave up on her”. Interestingly noted that WWE cut ties with every outside doctor she saw…

Khan also confirmed flying Mercedes Moné to the show and confirmed talks about signing her, but says she’s not yet medically cleared so she was only an observer today.

– From earlier tonight…