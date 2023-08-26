Bronson Reed and wife Paige expecting baby girl

Former NXT North American champion and current WWE Superstar Bronson Reed announced that his wife Paige is pregnant with their first child.

“Thank you to all of those that reached out when I spoke about the IVF journey my wife and I have been on,” the Australian wrote on Instagram. “Paige has been an absolute rock star through the whole process and is truly my hero. We were successful and are expecting a baby girl! BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024!”

Reed posted a few months ago about the couple’s IVF plans, noting that while he doesn’t usually post non-wrestling stuff, it was important to use the platform for topics like this to encourage others who were facing difficulties conceiving to try IVF.