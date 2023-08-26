AEW News and Notes

– Per Fightful Select: Jeff Jarrett has been making pitches for Dennis Rodman to appear at AEW All Out, which didn’t end up happepning.

– With less than 24 hours to go, 81,285 tickets for All In have been distributed.

– Tony Khan has confirmed this via The Hollywood Reporter: AEW this year alone (2023) will be grossing far more than $100 million with video game revenue, the revenue from Wembley and the addition of Collision on TNT.

– In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Khan addressed who he would trust to run AEW if he was not able to do it himself.

“He hasn’t been around as much lately because he’s been recovering from an injury, but if I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson.”