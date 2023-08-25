WWE Issues Statement on the Passing of Bray Wyatt

Aug 25, 2023 - by James Walsh

WWE has issued a statement on Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing on Thursday. As reported, Wyatt passed away on Thursday at the age of 36. WWE issued the statement on WWE’s website today, writing:

Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.

