WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Rob Fee, the WWE Director of Longterm Creative who worked with Bray Wyatt and the mastermind behind the whole white rabbit clues leading to Bray’s return, wrote a touching tribute to remember his friend.

“I was thinking about Bray’s first promo after his return and how he wanted it to be unlike anything he had done before. He wanted it to be Windham. All of it was true. He was nervous. He didn’t want to disappoint,” Fee wrote.

“But more than anything he was so excited to be back with his friends to do what he loved. He was always creating. He loved calling and talking for hours about obscure 90s made for TV horror movies or YouTube videos with 400 views that inspired him,” Fee continued.

He added that Wyatt loved giving the fans pieces of a puzzle and joyfully watching them as everyone tried to assembled it.

“He truly loved that you all loved him. I feel so lucky to have known him. I will miss my friend very much. I don’t think I’ll ever fully comprehend that he’s gone. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I love you, hoot,” he concluded.

In a later post on X, Fee mentioned that tonight’s Smackdown “is gonna be really special.”