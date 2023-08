It was reported earlier that Bray Wyatt passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36 today. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful now reports that Wyatt passed away from a heart attack. He reported the following-

“I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”