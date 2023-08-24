Matt Hardy, Saraya, Big E and more react to Bray Wyatt’s passing

A short time ago, Triple H has announced that Bray Wyatt has passed away

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

I'm absolutely stunned. Bray was a once in a generation storyteller and just an amazing human being. He was always so incredibly kind and welcoming. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. https://t.co/MALnAZpIhc — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 24, 2023

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023

absolutely gutted and so completely heartbroken for his family right now. rest easy Bray https://t.co/bPOmmw6eNu — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 24, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023

I can’t believe I’m typing this. But RIP Windham. I knew you day 1 of moving to America, you were the biggest sweetheart and were loved by everyone who met you. I’m in shock.. sending all my love to the Rotunda family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GYSJCsLMil — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 24, 2023

RIP Bray-

You will be very missed my friend. You always brought the locker room many many laughs. I’m grateful for so many special moments we shared at my ring this past year. I can’t believe this. The world only saw a glimpse of your creativity. This loss is immeasurable. — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 24, 2023