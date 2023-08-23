Becky Lynch responds to Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch has responded to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave episode saw Stratton come to the ring to cut a promo on her successful summer, and how she is the perfect champion. Stratton declared that she will not be losing the title, and that she is the best champion of all-time. Stratton then said she’s better than Bayley, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Stratton misspoke here as Lynch never held the NXT Women’s Title. McKenzie Mitchell later interviewed Stratton backstage and she addressed the comment on Lynch due to how “Twitter trolls” were setting her mentions off. Stratton said she knows Lynch was never champion in NXT, and that Lynch might be Big Time Becks to the fans, but to Stratton she is irrelevant.

Lynch took to Twitter after the segment to issue a response to Stratton, in what could be seen as a threat to the champ.

“I haven’t been NXT Women’s Champion…yet. #NXTHeatwave,” Lynch wrote.

Stratton has not responded to Lynch’s tweet as of this writing.