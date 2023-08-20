Notes on Rob Van Dam, LA Knight, and Mike Bailey

– While speaking with Denise Salcedo, current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was asked which current WWE superstar he would be interesting in facing. He simply said “How about Logan Paul?”

– While speaking with Inside The Ropes, LA Knight talked about his current position in WWE and noted how WWE is a big machine and it’s not easy to change long-term plans. That said, Knight also believes that WWE needs to change plans and push him.

– Mike Bailey is the All Star Jr Festival USA 2023 Tournament Champion. He challenged Hiromu Takahashi to a Jr Heavyweight Championship match in the future.