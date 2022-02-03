Real Name: Émile Charles Baillargeon-Laberge

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 174 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 16, 1990

From: Laval, Quebec, Canada

Pro Debut: January 2006

Trained By: Fred La Merveille

Finishing Move: Ultima Weapon

Biography

– Bailey began his career as ‘Mike Sydal’, working for FLQ in Quebec, but would also be wrestling as Mike Bailey by February of 2006

– On December 15, 2007, Sydal defeated Fred La Merveille to win the MWF Junior Title

– On January 5, 2008, Sydal defeated Fred La Merveille to retain the MWF Junior Title

– On February 23, Sydal defeated Eric Lauze to retain the MWF Junior Title

– On April 26, Sydal defeated Nemesis to retain the MWF Junior Title

– On May 10, Sydal defeated Santino Italiano to retain the MWF Junior Title and win the MWF Regional Title

– On June 21, Sydal defeated eXceSs to retain the MWF Regional Title

– On October 4, Sydal defeated Pat Guenette to retain the MWF Regional Title

– On October 18, Sudal defeated Jagger Miles to retain the MWF Regional Title

– On September 12, 2009, Speedball Gorillas (Bailey & Alex Silva) defeated WonderPack (Mathieu St-Jacques & Stratos) to win the MWF Tag Team Titles

– On September 26, Speedball Gorillas defeated Double M (Matt Gagnon & Matt Loigon) and Johnny Jack Spade & Johnny North to retain the MWF Tag Team Titles

– On October 24, Speedball Gorillas defeated WonderPack (Mathieu St-Jacques & Stratos) in a TLC Match to retain the MWF Tag Team Titles

– On December 6, Sydal defeated Lex Lerman in an MMA Rules Match to win the CRW ITV Title

– On December 19, Speedball Gorillas (Bailey & Alex Silva) defeated Above Standards (Carl Choquette & Francis Leroux) to retain the MWF Tag Team Titles

– On January 23, 2010, Speedball Gorillas defeated The Sharp Brothers (Dave & Kev) to retain the MWF Tag Team Titles

– On April 30, 2011, Bailey & Kevin Steen defeated Josh Alexander & Michael Von Payton to win the C4 Tag Team Titles

– On June 17, Bailey & Steen defeated The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) to retain the C4 Tag Team Titles

– On June 15, 2013, Bailey defeated Josh Alexander & Scotty O’Shea to win the C4 Title

– On September 22, 2014, Bailey defeated The Green Phantom to win the IWS World Title

– On December 19, Bailey won the C4 Snowbrawl Tournament, defeating Stu Grayson in the final

– On January 24, 2015, Bailey defeated Matt Tremont to retain the the IWS World Title

– On March 28, Bailey defeated Hallowicked & Jesse Neal to retain the the IWS World Title

– Bailey won the 2015 CZW Best Of The Best Tournament, defeating Jonathan Gresham in the final

– At CZW Proving Grounds 2015, Bailey defeated CZW Wired TV Champion Joe Gacy by DQ

– On July 18, Bailey defeated Mathieu St-Jacques to retain the the IWS World Title

– On September 5, Bailey defeated Jack Evans to retain the the IWS World Title

– In November 2015, Bailey wrestled a few dates with Mexico’s AAA promotion

– On January 30, 2016, Bailey defeated Black Dynamite to retain the the IWS World Title

– In March 2016, Bailey was arrested at the US border, reportedly due to visa issues. He was subsequently banned from entering the US for 5 years

– In August 2016, Bailey travelled to Japan to compete for DDT

– On November 19, Bailey won the NSPW Standing 8 Tournament, defeating Matt Angel in the final

– On December 4, Bailey & Konosuke Takeshita defeated DAMNATION (Daisuke Sasaki & Tetsuya Endo) to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On December 11, Bailey & Takeshita defeated Danshoku Dino & Keisuke Ishii to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On January 29, 2017, Bailey defeated Goliath Ayala to win the HPW Openweight Title

– On February 20, Bailey defeated Goliath Ayala to retain the HPW Openweight Title

– On May 14, Bailey won the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup Canadian Qualifier, beating Kyle O’Reilly in the final

– On November 28, Bailey competed for the Impact X-Division Title at the Differ Cup Memorial Show in Tokyo. He would come up short against Taiji Ishimori

– On July 22, 2018, Bailey & MAO defeated DAMNATION (Mad Paulie & Tetsuya Endo) to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On September 23, Bailey & MAO defeated The Brahman Brothers (Kei & Shu) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On November 30, Bailey defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title

– On January 5, 2019, Moonlight Express (Bailey & MAO) defeated Makoto Oishi & Shiori Asahi to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles and win the STRONGEST-K Tag Team Titles

– On January 13, Moonlight Express defeated Ayato Yoshida & Tank Nagai to retain the STRONGEST-K Tag Team Titles

– On February 10, 2019, Bailey defeated Robbie X to win the ATTACK 24-7 Title, but soon lost it to Cara Noir

– On February 17, Moonlight Express defeated Shuten Doji (Masahiro Takanashi & Yukio Sakaguchi) and STRONGHEARTS (CIMA & Seiki Yoshioka) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On March 3, Moonlight Express defeated Dino Stones (Dinosaur Takuma & Kotaro Yoshino) to retain the STRONGEST-K Tag Team Titles

– On June 2, Bailey defeated Evil Uno, Tyson Dux & Jason Kincaid to win the SMASH Northern Tournament

– On July 30, Bailey won the DDT Grand Sumo Tournament, defeating Tomomitsu Matsunaga in the final

– On November 3, Moonlight Express (Bailey & MAO) defeated Deadly Sins (Kane Khan & JK Moody) to win the SWE Tag Team Titles

– On September 4, 2021, Bailey defeated Matt Angel to win the IWS World Title

– On September 18, Bailey defeated Daniel Garcia to win the C4 Title

– On October 31, it was announced that Bailey had signed with Impact Wrestling and would debut the following year

– On November 6, Bailey defeated Connor Mills, Michael Oku & Luke Jacobs in an Elimination Match to win the RevPro British J Cup

– On November 12, Bailey defeated Kevin Blackwood to retain the C4 Title and win the C4 Underground Title

– The next day, Bailey defeated Ben Ortmanns to retain the IWS World Title

– On December 10, Bailey defeated Kobe Durst to retain the C4 and C4 Underground Titles

– The next day, Bailey defeated Alex Silva to retain the IWS World Title

– Bailey made his Impact in-ring debut on January 8, 2022, defeating Ace Austin, Laredo Kid & Chris Bey in a 4-Way Match