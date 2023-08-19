MJF comments on Cash Wheeler’s arrest

Aug 19, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

As previously noted, AEW star Daniel Wheeler aka Cash Wheeler was arrested on Friday morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

AEW world champion MJF issued a statement regarding the matter…

“Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most. I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad ass. You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th.

Talk about that ya dweebs.”

