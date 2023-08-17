Thunder Rosa to provide Spanish commentary for AEW All In

Thunder Rosa has revealed that she will be doing Spanish commentary for AEW All In. Rosa posted to her Twitter account to reveal that she will be fulfilling the role at August 27th PPV in London, writing:

“#ThunderArmy in #London, #UnitedKingdom and #Europe am going to be doing Spanish commentary at #AEWAIlIn. should I do a signing on Friday 25th?”

Rosa recently gave an update on her in-ring return, noting that she is going to do a five-minute “mini match” with AEW’s Michael “Doc” Sampson saying that a three-week return window was “fair>”