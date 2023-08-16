Tony Khan talks producing two pay-per-views within a week

AEW President Tony Khan said that he’s excited to put two pay-per-views within a week of each other with All In and All Out, claiming that this will be the first time anyone tried anything like it. Khan was speaking on the Battleground podcast when he made the comments.

WWE though did something like it way back in 1991 when they presented the Survivor Series on November 27 and then came back with This Tuesday in Texas on December 3, both shows headlined by Hulk Hogan vs The Undertaker.

“AEW’s got our biggest show of all time coming up very soon, August 27 at Wembley Stadium. It’s going to be a massive, massive event,” Khan said about their first PPV stop.

Khan added that this will be the biggest pro wrestling event ever in Europe and the biggest-grossing event.

A week later, In is replaced by Out as the company returns for the traditional All Out during Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

Asked about what are the challenges of producing two huge events just days away from each other in different parts of the world, Khan replied, “Well, we’re going to find out!”

While All In has over 80,000 tickets distributed, All Out at the United Center is around 8,800. The Dynamite before All Out has less than 3,000 tickets at the NOW Arena while Collision, also at United Center on the eve of All Out, is just under 4,000 tickets.