Lacey Evans departs WWE

Lacey Evans has departed WWE and has already changed all her social media account names and descriptions to reflect the change.

“When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out,” she posted on Instagram.

The 33-year-old signed with WWE in 2016 and was in NXT until she was called up to the main roster in 2019. The former Marine went through a few gimmick changes along the way. She last wrestled on July 7 in a non-televised match.

Evans got in a feud online with Sgt. Slaughter and his daughter over the past few months for using the Cobra Clutch as her finisher without asking for permission.