Giulia headed to IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2

STARDOM’s Giulia is headed to the US, revealing that she will be at IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2. The NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion said during Sunday’s STARDOM x STARDOM 2023 show that she is headed to the US after a video was played of Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw challenging her for the PPV.

Giulia said, per STARDOM:

“Can I really call myself the top female wrestler? I’ve always wanted to compete with someone different from those big, strong power fighters. That’s why I’m going to America next.”

She said later that she would be at Multiverse United 2, which takes place on this coming Saturday.