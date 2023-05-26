Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal hint at new members to their faction

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

AEW stars Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, Jarrett and Lethal teased potential new members to their faction, Jarrett weighed in on Tony Khan and much more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

Here are some highlights:

Weighing in on AEW President Tony Khan:

Jeff Jarrett: “It goes without saying Tony, at the end of the day, has a passion for wrestling. Certainly, like myself. I’m not gonna speak for Jay. I don’t know that I’ve seen a man with more passion for the business. Obviously, he’s somewhat new to the promotion game. And so even folks that have been around for years and years, it’s not the easiest thing. But I can tell you this. Nobody in the entire history of this business, to my knowledge, has put together a company and under five years have five hours of broadcast television globally. So I think that alone speaks for itself.”

What to expect at Double or Nothing and a potential new member to their faction:

Jay Lethal: “Double or Nothing, I think Jeff and I have said it plenty of times on national television, or any time anybody will ever listen to what we’re saying, we’re going to become the next AEW Tag Team Champions and you ask will we get a new member, and I hope that you’re not hinting at that being Mark Briscoe because Mark Briscoe, one of my best friends in the whole world and you know, Jeff’s warming up to him. And he’s known Sanjay forever. I would say that he’s already an honorary member of the Lethal Connection. If I can use that name that you’ve dawned us with.”

Jeff Jarrett: “I’ll clear that up. A friend of Jay’s, is a friend of mine. It just goes without saying so. It just goes without saying, but Briscoe, he has a job to do this weekend. And we keep kind of using the same kind of mentality, he’s going to do the right thing when the time comes. I’ll leave it at that. But the Trio’s Title, I’ll say this, I think Satnam Singh has the most potential of anybody on the AEW roster, candidly, bar none. But when we win those Tag Titles, me and Jay, don’t plan on losing them anytime soon. With the addition of Karen, you kind of look at our unit. A lot of names are bannering around; Lethal Connection, Triple J, I hear a name here and there. At the end of the day, we want to be called winners. And that’s what we plan on doing when we win the Tag Team Titles.”

AEW All In at Wembley Stadium and new faction members at the event:

Jeff Jarrett: “I’ll get a little sentimental here, but if you would have told me six months ago that I have the opportunity to be heading to the ring with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, my wife, and Satnam Singh, which is truly a one in a billion, and maybe another member or two, I’m gonna throw that little clickbait out there for you. But no, it really is a dream come true. For this opportunity to come, at this stage of my career. It is a chapter that I never ever thought that I’d see happen. And I’ll say this, 60,000 tickets sold and we’re three months out. That’s amazing and says a lot. So yeah, to say I’m pumped for that, that’s an understatement.”

Jarrett and Lethal also commented on the future of AEW house shows and its progress, potentially becoming AEW Tag Team Champions at Double or Nothing, more on All In at Wembley Stadium, and much more.