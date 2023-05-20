Notes on Chris Jericho, Mandy Rose, Jade Cargill, and Tajiri

– On Thursday, WWE published a video of the top 25 greatest debuts in company history. The top five were listed as follows…

#5 Brock Lesnar (2002)

#4 Ronda Rousey (2018)

#3 Bill Goldberg (2003)

#2 Kane (1997)

#1 The Shield (2012)

Chris Jericho, who was listed at #10 in the video, wrote “Hold my beer…” on Twitter in response to not being ranked in the top five.

– Tajiri is the new NEW Korea PWS champion.

– Congratulations Jade Cargill on being AEW’s TBS Champion for 500 days

In my 2 years all that love turned to hate. 😈🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown 👑👸🏾👩🏾‍🦳 #BIGMAD #DYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/T8vB1TeHSt — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 10, 2023

– Mandy Rose posted…