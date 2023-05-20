Notes on Chris Jericho, Mandy Rose, Jade Cargill, and Tajiri
– On Thursday, WWE published a video of the top 25 greatest debuts in company history. The top five were listed as follows…
#5 Brock Lesnar (2002)
#4 Ronda Rousey (2018)
#3 Bill Goldberg (2003)
#2 Kane (1997)
#1 The Shield (2012)
Chris Jericho, who was listed at #10 in the video, wrote “Hold my beer…” on Twitter in response to not being ranked in the top five.
– Tajiri is the new NEW Korea PWS champion.
色々あって韓国PWSチャンピオンになってしまった。#PWS#九州プロレス#qpro pic.twitter.com/nFyAlXyfng
— TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) May 20, 2023
– Congratulations Jade Cargill on being AEW’s TBS Champion for 500 days
In my 2 years all that love turned to hate. 😈🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown 👑👸🏾👩🏾🦳 #BIGMAD #DYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/T8vB1TeHSt
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 10, 2023
– Mandy Rose posted…
FR tho I’ve been training pretty hard lately especially glute training! Heavy hip thrusts have always been the key for me. If you guys wanna see more workouts my fitness program is still available! 🍑💪🏻👇🏻https://t.co/MDevQmoEiz pic.twitter.com/dPcz3QBEXI
— Mandy (@mandysacs) May 20, 2023