Notes on Chris Jericho, Mandy Rose, Jade Cargill, and Tajiri

– On Thursday, WWE published a video of the top 25 greatest debuts in company history. The top five were listed as follows…

#5 Brock Lesnar (2002)
#4 Ronda Rousey (2018)
#3 Bill Goldberg (2003)
#2 Kane (1997)
#1 The Shield (2012)

Chris Jericho, who was listed at #10 in the video, wrote “Hold my beer…” on Twitter in response to not being ranked in the top five.

– Tajiri is the new NEW Korea PWS champion.

– Congratulations Jade Cargill on being AEW’s TBS Champion for 500 days

Mandy Rose posted…

