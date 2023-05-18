Notes on Bryan Danielson, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Drake Younger

May 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Black Taurus and Laredo Kid are now free agents, their contracts with IMPACT Wrestling having expired. Laredo Kid broke the news on social media.

Drake Younger has announced his in-ring retirement.

Bryan Danielson will be helping out with creative for AEW Collision, reports Fightful. Danielson has a great wrestling mind and he had previously helped out with WWE Smackdown creative several years ago. Tony Khan has the final say on everything but he does have a strong list of names who contribute behind-the-scenes such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall and Pat Buck. Danielson would likely be seen as a welcome addition.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Tracy Nyxx

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal