Notes on Bryan Danielson, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Drake Younger

– Black Taurus and Laredo Kid are now free agents, their contracts with IMPACT Wrestling having expired. Laredo Kid broke the news on social media.

To be clear: @Taurusoriginal and I are open to work with other companies, but we are still working with our family who has always supported us in

🇺🇸 @IMPACTWRESTLING

In🇲🇽 @luchalibreaaa

🙏🏻🤘😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/W12wg7v0q3 — Laredokidpro (@Laredokidpro1) May 18, 2023

– Drake Younger has announced his in-ring retirement.

– Bryan Danielson will be helping out with creative for AEW Collision, reports Fightful. Danielson has a great wrestling mind and he had previously helped out with WWE Smackdown creative several years ago. Tony Khan has the final say on everything but he does have a strong list of names who contribute behind-the-scenes such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall and Pat Buck. Danielson would likely be seen as a welcome addition.