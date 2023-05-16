WWE/UFC merged company to be called TKO Group Holdings

A spokesman for Endeavor told CNBC that the new merged WWE/UFC company will be called TKO Group Holdings. Endeavor previously announced that they would be trading under the ticker symbol TKO on the New York Stock Exchange once the merger is approved.

TKO Group Holdings will be valued at more than $20 billion, with the UFC currently valued at $12 billion and WWE at around $9 billion.

Endeavor will own 51% stake of WWE once the U.S. Department of Justice approves the deal, while WWE shareholders will own the other 49%.

Vince McMahon will remain at the helm, becoming the Chairman of TKO Group Holdings overseeing both the WWE and UFC business. Nick Khan will run WWE and Dana White will continue to run UFC with both having the role of Presidents.