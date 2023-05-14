Bob Orton says doctors advised Randy not to wrestle again

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda at the 80’s Wrestling Con, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton revealed some not-so-good news about his son Randy.

When Apter asked Orton what’s the status of Randy, he said that doctors have advised him not to return to the ring but nonetheless, Orton is training.

“He’s training, so we’ll see what happens,” Orton said. “I don’t know if he feels like going back. If he feels ready to go back, I think he might.”

He then continued, “Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to and I think the doctors have told him not to.”

Orton then said that “Randy’s gonna do what Randy wants to do,” and left it at that.

Randy underwent back fusion surgery in late November of last year and has been out of action since May, with his last match being with Riddle against The Usos in a title unification match. The Viper has not appeared on WWE television ever since.