Updates on AEW ticket sales for All In, Damian Priest, and next week’s Impact

– As of last night AEW: All In has sold 65,854 tickets, according to the Wrestling Observer. Only 837 of those tickets were out on the secondary market, or 1.35 percent.Right now the show is set up for a capacity of 74,000.

– According to a report from PWInsider Elite, Damian Priest is now being looked at by WWE officials as a “top level performer” due to his recent mic work and more specifically his recent mega feud with Bad Bunny.

– Impact has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid

* Moose, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Yuya Uemura