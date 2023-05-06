Trinity on Mercedes Mone: “I’m gonna always be here for her”

In an interview with Forbes, Impact’s newest star Trinity Fatu said that she’s always going to have Mercedes Mone’s back no matter what and the two grew closer over the past year.

Fatu explained that the two have always been close and always worked great together but their WWE exit “experience” brought them even closer as the two relied on each other through the whole process.

“I truly, deeply, deeply love her with all of my heart,” Trinity said of Mercedes.

“She’s this little tiny woman, still very young, still has so much to prove and in her career. But I just, I admire her strength,” she continued. “And just to be so young and to know who you are, and what you want and where you wanna go and where you wanna be and to not apologize for that. I really love that about her. And I’m gonna always be here for her. Always. And vice versa.”