Diamante: “Before Kiera, I was never comfortable with my sexuality”

Diamante recently appeared on the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably details about her relationship with Kiera Hogan.

During her conversation Diamante opened up about how self-conscious she used to be about her sexuality, revealing that she didn’t truly feel comfortable about it until Hogan announced their relationship online.

I’m not gonna lie, it was all very new for me because I’m used to keeping everything on the inside, I don’t let my personal life out there. I’m very private and reserved. Before Kiera, I was never comfortable with my sexuality because you know, it’s wrestling… I don’t want to weird people out, I don’t know how everybody’s gonna feel, but that’s just me living in my own head, you know what I’m saying?

This was a huge barrier breaking moment for Diamante, who credits Hogan for giving her the confidence to be who she truly was.

Kiera actually gave me a lot of confidence, I think we gave each other that confidence that we didn’t have to be out and just be ourselves with our relationship. It was very very different for me because like I said, I was used to just keeping to myself. Getting with her and seeing how happy I was, [it] didn’t deserve to be hidden or kept behind closed doors. This deserves for people to see it and maybe be inspired. It was crazy because she announced it online and it kind of broke the internet, there was like news articles about it and i was like ‘Woah okay, this is impactful, this is probably gonna make change, negative or positive it’s gonna make a change’ and it’s just cool to be [part of the change].

Diamante adds that it is really cool to be able to support herself and others and not have to hide anything from anyone ever again.

It’s really, really cool. It’s a relief to be honest with you, it feels nice to just be supported and to be myself and ourselves around our friends and coworkers. It was life changing, for sure.

You can check out her full interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast here.