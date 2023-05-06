Charlotte Flair away to due to something “needed to take care of”

Charlotte Flair says she’s only going to be away for a “couple of weeks” although she did not give an exact timeline for her return.

Speaking to The Boardroom, Flair said that this latest mini hiatus is a “blessing and a curse” because she went from having never any off days to being out for seven months due to an injury and now on the shelf again for something that she “needed to take care of.”

Flair did not elaborate on what needed to be taken care of, suggesting some sort of another minor injury.

The 14-time champion returned on the last Smackdown of 2022 and beat Ronda Rousey for the title. She then lost it to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania last month.