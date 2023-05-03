Trinity on WWE departure: “I left because of the way I was talked to and handled”

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Trinity Fatu explained the reason why she decided to leave WWE and not return to the promotion, rather opting to go to Impact Wrestling.

Addressing her departure from May 2022, Fatu said, “I felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy. I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled.” She added that everything broke her that day and her actions had nothing to do with anything or anybody else.

“That was just it, I had to,” she continued, dismissing the rumors that she left because her former tag team partner Sasha Banks left too.

Trinity added that that period was the lowest she’s ever felt in her life due to going “through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors.”

She said she has now learned from that experience and grown from it and is now extremely happy and thankful to Impact for the opportunity.

Fatu was being interviewed today by Mickie James, Tommy Dreamer, and Dave LaGreca.