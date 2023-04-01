Indi Hartwell wins NXT women’s championship

Indi Hartwell is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event opened up with Hartwell capturing the NXT Women’s Title by winning a Ladder Match over former champion Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria. Hartwell won the match with an assist from Dexter Lumis. There was earlier interference by Jacy Jayne, who knocked Dolin off the ladder.

This is the first title reign for Hartwell. Perez began her first title reign on December 13, 2022 by defeating Mandy Rose. Perez held the strap for 108 recognized days.

