Notes on Jacy Jayne and the Garcia/Bella Twins

– Jacy Jayne appears to be on the shelf, as she says she suffered a separated shoulder in her match at NXT Roadblock. Jayne lost to Gigi Dolin on last week’s show, and on Tuesday’s episode of NXT she said her loss was because she suffered the injury about a minute into the bout.

Jayne told McKenzie Mitchell that she’ll be thinking of Gigi until she returns, and then she’ll break Gigi’s face and heart once again. There’s no word on how long she may be out.

– The former Bella Twins are not heading to AEW….

“We’re not going to AEW. I’ve seen a lot of that, because we are just there visiting Renee and Paige.

I was like, I haven’t had an opportunity to take Matteo backstage to a wrestling event, and when he knew uncle Bryan was gonna be there”

(via Nikki Garcia/Bella via IG Live)