Is Taya Valkyrie heading to AEW Dynamite tomorrow?

It looks like Taya Valkyrie is heading to All Elite Wrestling as rumors are running rampant that she will be the mystery opponent for Jade Cargill tomorrow night on Dynamite.

Cargill, who is still the undefeated TBS champion, issued a Canadian open challenge for her title on Dynamite. The only female Canadian talent on the AEW roster is The Bunny, who is injured, and Valkyrie is Canadian and just happened to be free to show up.

Valkyrie wrapped up her duties with Impact Wrestling already with the latest television tapings from Las Vegas. A WWE return seemed unlikely considering how badly she was used in NXT and was released less than a year after she was hired. But you know in this business there’s always the saying of never say never.

Tomorrow’s Dynamite will be live from Winnipeg, the home of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.