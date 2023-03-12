Dana Brooke reveals what she wanted to do with the 24/7 title before it was retired

During an interview with Fightful.com, Dana Brooke reflected on her time as the 24/7 champion in WWE…

“I had a lot of things I wanted to do with the 24/7 title. I felt like it was, honestly, everything that I represent. I represent champion every single day, whether it be in the ring, outside of the ring, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, I try and be a champion. So, I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it. I wanted, actually, to transition it to a women’s Intercontinental title because I feel like that’s something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for.”

“You know, I was heart broken ‘cause I felt like I put my heart and soul into it. I’ve got to accomplish so much with that title, whether it being ha-ha moments to showing my athleticism in the ring when I actually pinned Cedric for it. So, it was highs and lows, but overall, you can’t cry over spoiled milk, so I had to let it go and keep moving forward and forward, and put a smile on my face and hopefully there’s an opportunity to come.”