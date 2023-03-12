Dana Brooke reveals what she wanted to do with the 24/7 title before it was retired
During an interview with Fightful.com, Dana Brooke reflected on her time as the 24/7 champion in WWE…
“I had a lot of things I wanted to do with the 24/7 title. I felt like it was, honestly, everything that I represent. I represent champion every single day, whether it be in the ring, outside of the ring, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, I try and be a champion. So, I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it. I wanted, actually, to transition it to a women’s Intercontinental title because I feel like that’s something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for.”
“You know, I was heart broken ‘cause I felt like I put my heart and soul into it. I’ve got to accomplish so much with that title, whether it being ha-ha moments to showing my athleticism in the ring when I actually pinned Cedric for it. So, it was highs and lows, but overall, you can’t cry over spoiled milk, so I had to let it go and keep moving forward and forward, and put a smile on my face and hopefully there’s an opportunity to come.”
I remember reading this already on this website, which can only mean she’s talking about it again. Honestly, she can keep dreaming. The title was more entertaining when Truth had it, and since he’s injured, who cares?
Is this one-trick pony still going on about the 24/7 title? She’s destined to become the WWE’s equivalent of Al Bundy, scoring four touchdowns in a single game. It’s time to move on now, Dana.