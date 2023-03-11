MJF Reveals Swollen Eye Following AEW Revolution

Mar 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, MJF showed the effects of his Iron Man match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution, which includes a swollen eye.

He wrote: “The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye. Still the champ though and the rats don’t seem to mind.”

