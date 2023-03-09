Jungle Boy announced for AEW Rampage

Jungle Boy has been announced for Friday’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Rampage.

AEW is teasing that we will find out what’s next for Jungle Boy after he defeated Christian Cage in their Final Burial match at Revolution. Jungle Boy will speak on Friday’s show.

The segment with Jungle Boy appears to be some sort of vignette as he did not appear before the crowd at last night’s Rampage tapings from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s AEW Rampage:

* We will hear from Jungle Boy

* We will hear from ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe

* The Acclaimed will be in action

* Riho vs. Nyla Rose

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance

* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti