AEW Rampage & Dark:Elevation spoilers from 3/8

— AEW taped the 3/13 edition of Dark: Elevation tonight in Sacramento, CA. Below are spoilers-

-Jake Hager defeated Levi Shapiro

-Marina Shafir defeated Mighty Mayra

-Brian Cage defeated Jack Cartwheel

-The Butcher & The Blade defeated Midas Kreed & Vinnie Massaro

-ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Inder Mundi

-Best Friends defeated Olumide & Starboy Charlie

-Lucha Bros defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

— AEW also taped the 3/10 edition of Rampage tonight in Sacramento, CA but after Dynamite. Below are spoilers-

-The Acclaimed defeated Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out to stare at The Acclaimed after

-Riho defeated Nyla Rose. After the match, Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho saved Riho from Marina Shafir and Rose

-ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe cut a promo and announced that new tag team champions will be crowned at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31. There will be a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match to crown the new champions. The first team announced are Lucha Bros

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Preston Vance

-Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti