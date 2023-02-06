Mandy Rose praises Toxic Attraction following NXT Vengeance Day

Mandy Rose may not be with WWE anymore, but she took to Twitter and shared some love for her Toxic Attraction stablemates following NXT Vengeance Day. Saturday night’s show saw Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne battle Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. While they came up short, Rose sent a tweet expressing her appreciation for the two, writing:

“Proud of my girls”

Rose was the leader of Toxic Attraction in NXT until she was released from the company over risque photos she had posted to her FanSite account back in December.