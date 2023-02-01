Sami Zayn trashes The Bloodline merchandise

In his first post since turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble and then receiving the ass whopping of a lifetime, Sami Zayn uploaded a photo of a few Bloodline merchandise, still wrapped in plastic, being placed next to a bin outside on the curb.

A Survivor Series chair, a framed photo of him sporting the Uce t-shirt and Uce in the background, a framed photo of Reigns and The Usos, a framed photo of The Usos, Reigns, Sikoa, and himself from the Survivor Series War Games, and a big canvas photo of all of them together with Paul Heyman signed individually can all be seen next to the bin.

Zayn, who smashed Roman Reigns in the back with a chair at the Royal Rumble, then paid the price for his actions. Jey Uso did not participate in the beating, leaving him conflicted and walked away from the rest of his family.

The next chapter in the Bloodline storyline will continue this Friday on Smackdown.