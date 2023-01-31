Ricky Starks joins Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble

AEW star Ricky Starks accompanied Cody Rhodes to the Royal Rumble and was hilariously picked on a CCTV-type picture which leaked on the Internet.

After the image was leaked, Starks had a five-star reaction.

“Damn they bought back GTV,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

GTV is an old angle from the Attitude Era days where several hidden-camera videos were being broadcast without knowing who was behind them. The angle eventually led to nothing.

Starks and Rhodes are big friends and the up-and-coming AEW star considers Cody a mentor.