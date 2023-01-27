Mandy Rose critical of WWE release, Waltman comments on the Royal Rumble

Jan 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– While speaking to NYPost.com, former WWE star Mandy Rose discussed her departure from the company and questioned why she couldn’t be in WWE and run her FanTime account at the same time…

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like why can’t I do both? At the end of the day I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”

“What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?”

Sean Waltman comments on a possible Royal Rumble appearance…

