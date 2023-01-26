Nikki Bella Says I Do premieres on E! tonight at 9PM ET

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is back on E! Starting tonight with her new show titled Nikki Bella Says I Do.

In this limited series, Nikki and Dancing with the Stars champion, Artem Chingvintsev, share all of their special moments from planning, throwing a joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration and the ultimate decision to get married in the city of lights on their four-part special event.

“Nikki and Artem continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives and the one everyone has been waiting for … the moment Nikki walks down the aisle and says I do,” reads the synopsis for the series. “This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, throw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, find a wedding dress, and choose the right venue all while holding onto hope that Artem’s family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime. With Nikki’s sister, Brie, by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem’s dream wedding come together without a hitch?”

The show will air every Thursday at 9PM ET. Nikki Bella Says I Do is produced by WWE, Bunim/Murray Productions and Hi Mom Productions. Nikki Bella, Kevin Dunn, Chris Chambers, Marc Pomarico, Andrea Metz and Michelle Peerali executive produce.