Big Kon signs deal with Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has a new addition to its roster as PWTorch.com is exclusively reporting that Big Kon, the man formerly known as Konnor of The Ascension in WWE, has signed a multi-year deal.

Kon has been appearing on Impact Wrestling for a few weeks now and is part of The Design, the faction led by Deaner along with Sami Callihan and Alan Angels. He made his debut for Impact in early 2022 where he wrestled a few shows but then was brought back in November.

The 42-year-old Michigan native worked for WWE between 2005 and 2007 and then returned to the company in 2010 where he formed The Ascension stable and later the tag team with Viktor. The two are former NXT Tag Team champions. He was eventually released from his contract in December 2019 along with his tag team partner.