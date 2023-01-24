Undertaker appears as “The American Badass” on WWE RAW

During WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, LA Knight called out any legends to face him in the ring. The Undertaker accepted the challenge as “The American Badass” while riding to the ring on a motorcycle with Kid Rock’s song.

LA Knight left the ring and said he would let Undertaker live to fight another day. However, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt was right behind LA Knight. LA Knight got back in the ring and Undertaker grabbed him by the throat. Undertaker then shoved LA Knight over to Wyatt and Wyatt took down LA Knight with Sister Abigail. Undertaker went up to Wyatt and whispered something to him before leaving the ring.