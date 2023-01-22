Sting and Darby Allin help The Great Muta win in his Bye-Bye NOAH event

Pro Wrestling NOAH held the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event today at the Yokohama Arena, mainevented by a six-man tag match featuring Muta, Sting, and Darby Allin vs AKIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji.

The history of Sting and Muta, dating back to the WCW days, was showcased in a video before the wrestlers made their way out to the ring. The TNT champion Darby Allin used his skateboard to the ring and came out to his AEW theme. Sting came out to two theme songs, his WCW one and then his AEW one complete with snow.

The finish of the match came when Allin hit the Coffin Drop on Hakushi and then Muta hit the Shining Wizard to cover him for the victory.

You can see videos from the match below.