Notes on MVP and Mandy Rose

– MVP on Fans Suggestions:

“Serious question! Any daytime soap fans out there? Do daytime soaps have show fans sending their stars ideas about what and who their characters should be doing on their shows? Is this just a modern symptom of social media?”

Lots of people “arm-chair booking” making up these expectations and then being disappointed when they’re “idea” isn’t used 🤨

Just follow the story naturally, no need to hype your self up for something that may not happen.

– Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently answered a group of fan questions on her Instagram stories. In one of the fan questions, she was asked when she’ll be marrying her fiance Tino Sabbatelli. According to Rose, she stated, “Probably 2024.” You can see the Q&A at the above link.

The couple announced their engagement last September. Mandy Rose was later released by WWE last month after WWE officials discovered her FanTime subscription account.