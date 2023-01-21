Notes on Thunder Rosa and Enzo

– While speaking on the Monte & The Pharaoh L1#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore revealed whether or not he would come back to WWE. He said “That’s a conversation I’d probably have to have with my family, bro. My mom, my dad, and my goddaughter. If I ever did it for anybody, it would be my goddaughter. I’d take myself out of it. I did it already. I don’t need to do that sh*t again. I did WrestleMania, I broke my ass, I got beat up, and it was all for that. I won titles, and I had a fight in Madison Square Garden.”

– Thunder Rosa says she’ll be back on the road soon with AEW, though she’s not returning to the ring yet. Rosa, who has been out of action since August with a back injury, said on Busted Open Radio that she will be back out on the road with the company soon.

“Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon,” she said (per Fightful). “Not to wrestle, but we’re going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It’s going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold.”

It’s still not clear when Rosa, who has been working toward her return, will be back in the ring.