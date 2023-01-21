Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus.

The segment aired on the TitanTron following LA Knight’s win over Ren Jones. Ramblin’ Rabbit talked about how he’s scared of the dark ahead of Wyatt’s Pitch Black match with Knight, and Wyatt consoled him at first before changing his mind and saying he should be scared of the dark. Uncle Howdy then cut in and said that he knew Bray just needed a little push.