WWE releases D-Von Dudley

Jan 19, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took to Twitter this afternoon to announce his departure. He thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Content Officer Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

“would mike to thank Vince , Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the Opportunity that was given. I’m very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!,” he wrote.

It was noted by PWInsider that WWE released D-Von earlier this afternoon.

After retiring in 2016, D-Von began working as a WWE Producer. He most recently worked as a Coach at the WWE Performance Center.

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    January 19, 2023 at 3:30 pm

    Vince is BACK! Let the releases begin!

