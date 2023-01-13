Ronda Rousey removed from Raw 30th Anniversary advertisement

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing for the RAW 30th Anniversary episode today and Ronda Rousey was removed, along with Matt Riddle, which was somewhat expected due to his WWE status. Rousey was also removed from the WWE Events website listing.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still listed, along with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Damage CTRL, and The Judgment Day. The arena is also now advertising Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

As we’ve noted, WWE Legend Tatanka recently revealed that he was invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary show, while WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Kurt Angle have indicated that they are also in talks to be there. WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are also expected to appear.

The RAW 30 show is scheduled for 1/23.