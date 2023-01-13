AEW “interested in merger” with WWE in new rumors on sale

Both CNBC and Barron’s are reporting that AEW’s Tony Khan and his father, Shad, are interested in “merging” with WWE while CNBC adds that the Khans are willing to discuss with Vince McMahon and offer him a role in the company.

The Khan family, who own the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC, would not be able to afford buying WWE on their own though and would need to partner up with other investors to pull it off. The idea of AEW buying WWE is unthinkable and McMahon would also have to sign off on it.

CNBC writes that “McMahon may view selling to the Khans as a non-starter.” The Khans have not had any officials discussions with WWE regarding a potential takeover.

AEW President Tony Khan recently said that he’s following McMahon’s return and sale process “closely” although he did not elaborate further.

Shad Khan is worth over $7 billion and WWE currently has a market cap of near $7 billion.