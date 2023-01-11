Jinder Mahal makes surprise appearance on NXT

Jinder Mahal made a surprise appearance on NXT last night during the New Year’s Evil themed episode and attacked The Creed Brothers.

Mahal, who aligned with Sanga, took out the Creeds during an in-ring segment after their match against Indus Sher did not take place as Veer was not there. Sanga offered to wrestle them in a handicap match but before they got an answer, the former WWE champion attacked from behind.

“Veer and Sanga fight with respect…but I don’t,” said Mahal. Later in the broadcast, Mahal wrestled Julius Creed in a one-on-one match and came out victorious.

The 36-year-old was part of Florida Championship Wrestling before it was changed to NXT. He has not appeared on WWE television since mid-November of last year.