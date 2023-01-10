NXT New Year’s Evil Report – 1/10

– The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special opens up with a Chase University segment. Andre Chase welcomes his students to a new semester, where everyone gets a second chance. Chase says tonight’s homework is to watch New Year’s Evil. Chase goes over tonight’s matches. Chase dismisses a student for bringing negative energy around Thea Hail, who has the biggest match of her career tonight in the 20-Woman Battle Royal. Hail doubts herself but Chase believes in her and says she has the heart, Chase U believes she can do it. Hail gets hyped up as a “Thea!” chant breaks out.

– We’re now live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT New Year’s Evil from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic is joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Donovan Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Tony D’Angelo with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Dijak is out next as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. It was previously announced that the winner of this bout will earn a shot at NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Vic introduces Lee, who is already sitting at the announce table.

The bell rings and they go at it trading big stiff strikes. Tony knocks Dijak to the floor and follows, beating him against the apron and sending him into the steel ring steps. Dijak stops Tony from re-entering, then clotheslines him against the apron. Dijak rolls Tony back in but Tony drops him with a right hand as he tries to re-enter.

Tony unloads on Dijak to keep him down. Vic asks Lee if the winner should be the new #1 contender, and he does. Dijak goes for a Sleeper from behind but Tony rams him back into the turnbuckles. Dijak comes out of the corner but Tony clotheslines him for a 2 count. Dijak fights back and levels Tony D for a close 2 count of his own. They trade more shots now. Dijak with an elbow to the head against the ropes. Tony charges and they collide with Tony knocking them both over the top rope to the floor as Stacks looks on.

D’Angelo pounds on Dijak at ringside but Dijak knees him. Dijak sends Tony into the barrier but Stacks sacrifices himself. Stacks goes down but Tony comes back and levels Dijak with a lariat at ringside. Fans pop and Tony yells at Dijak as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Dijak turned it around at ringside and used the announce table but Tony fought back and slammed his face into the table. Dijak caught Tony coming back through the ropes and dropped him with a DDT for a 2 count. Back from the break and we also see how Dijak tried to handcuff Tony to the ropes but Stacks ended up cuffed instead. Tony mounts offense in the ring now to a pop. Tony with a belly-to-belly suplex, then a Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Dijak fights Tony off and nails several kicks. Dijak catches a kick and rocks Tony, then superkicks him in the face. Dijak with the High Justice in the middle of the ring but Tony kicks out just in time. Dijak is shocked. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Stacks cheers Tony on, while still cuffed.

Stacks ends up in the ring, wanting to finish Dijak off. Stacks stands in front of Tony and looks to charge Dijak, but Tony grabs him and says something about how Stacks isn’t the boss of The Family, Tony is. Tony then apparently kisses Stacks on the back of the head and shoves him to the mat to save him as Dijak charges and levels Tony for the pin to win.

Winner: Dijak

– After the match, Stacks is still cuffed under the bottom rope while Tony is laid out. The music hits as Dijak stands tall. We go to replays. Dijak stands tall in the ring now while Lee raises his title in the air as he poses on top of the announce table.

– Toxic Attraction is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. They go on about making Roxanne Perez pay for what she did to them. They go on about winning tonight’s Battle Royal and say it will be like two caged beasts, unshackled and let into the wild. McKenzie asks what happens if the match comes down to both of them. They say then they will be announced as the winners.

The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

We go back to the ring and out first are The Creed Brothers – Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. Out next comes Sanga of Indus Sher. Sanga takes the mic and has something to say but The Creeds aren’t interested. Sanga says Veer Mahaan isn’t here, but he plans on honoring the match anyway. Julius takes the mic and says Sanga has talked about fighting for respect, but… Jinder Mahal suddenly attacks The Creed Brothers from behind.

Jinder and Sanga destroy The Creed Brothers now as a “Jinder!” chant breaks out. Sanga and Jinder double team Brutus at ringside, chokeslamming him on top of the steel ring steps. they return tot he ring and Jinder hits The Khallas on Julius in the middle of the ring. Jinder and Sanga pose over Julius now. Jinder takes the mic and says Veer and Sanga fight for respect, but he doesn’t. Jinder drops the mic to end the segment.

– Pretty Deadly are backstage talking about how close they are to a title win when NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupt. They say the previous match didn’t happen, so Pretty Deadly is up now for their Gauntlet match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods taunt them over how their hair isn’t ready, but Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are happy to head out as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Sanga and Jinder Mahal walking backstage. Valentina Feroz interrupts and asks Sanga if this is the real him. Jinder leaves. Sanga tells Feroz yes, this is the real him, and it’s all about Sanga and his brothers now. Sanga walks off. Elektra Lopez walks up and tells Feroz yes, Sanga is all for himself, and maybe it’s time for you to be all about yourself. Lopez says a great time to start is tonight’s Battle Royal when it’s every woman for herself.

Gauntlet Match: Pretty Deadly vs. “The Rockers” Jimmy Jackson and Brian Williams, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Gallus

We go back to the ring and out comes Pretty Deadly – Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. They say NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day think they’re not tough enough for the titles, so they’ve hand-picked three of the top tag teams for tonight’s Gauntlet. The music of The Rockers hits and out come two enhancement talents – Jimmy Jackson and Brian Williams, billed as The New Rockers.

The bell rings and Prince attacks. Wilson joins him and they dominate, then hit Spilt Milk for the pin to win and eliminate the first team. The second team is about to come out but the music interrupts and instead we get Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They knew this would happen but they’re not letting Pretty Deadly slide by this easy. The New Day has two actual top tag teams picked for the Gauntlet. The music hits and out comes Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Enofe and Blade hit the ring and unload on Wilson and Prince. The stereo offense continues until they clear the ring. Blade and Enofe run the ring next, then leap out with dives onto Wilson and Prince. Fans chant “NXT!” as they return to the ring and we go to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Prince stops Blade from tagging. Enofe kicks him away and in comes Enofe. Enofe runs wild on Wilson as he also comes in. Enofe with a big slam in the middle of the ring. Prince runs in but Enofe nails a Spinebuster. Enofe with a big knee strike to Wilson for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two teams. Prince goes to work on Enofe now. Blade tags in but Prince doesn’t see it as he takes Enofe to the top for a big superplex, and he hits it. Blade follows up with a Frogsplash to Prince but he kicks out just in time. Blade can’t believe it. Enofe is legal now as he gets a close 2 count on Prince. Wilson tackles Blade to the floor. Prince and Enofe tangle some more and this ends with Prince getting the pin after a brief assist from Wilson. Enofe and Blade have been eliminated.

The New Day congratulates Pretty Deadly, but then they introduce Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The camera cuts backstage and we see referees tending to Briggs and Jensen, who have been attacked with steel chairs. Pretty Deadly are laughing in the ring. The music hits and out comes Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus instead. Fans pop as Gallus hits the ring and brawls with Pretty Deadly. Vic says their suspension has been lifted.

Gallus takes Pretty Deadly to the floor and they dominate. Coffey brings Prince into the ring and spikes him to the mat. Prince rocks Coffey and tags in Wilson, who grabs Coffey but gets beat down. Coffey beats both opponents up, then tags in Wolfgang for a big double team, kicking Wilson into a powerslam by Wolfgang for the pin to win.

Winners: Gallus

– After the match, Gallus stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Gallus meets The New Day at ringside now and the two teams have words as Pretty Deadly looks on from the ring.

– Ivy Nile and Julius Creed come out of the trainer’s room and they’re arguing. Brutus Creed is being checked out. Julius is sick and tired of being jumped. He’s not good and wants to send a message. Julius doesn’t care if Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion, doesn’t care if he’s back. Ivy tells him to stop or he will be in there with his brother. She asks when will you guys listen? Julius stresses that there is no moving on from these guys, but he is listening. Ivy has to go get ready for her Battle Royal, and Julius says he has to go get a match made. They go their separate ways and emotions are running high as Ivy wants The Creed Brothers to leave Indus Sher alone.

– Still to come, the reveal of the New Year’s Countdown teasers. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Carmelo Hayes sitting in a diner with a cup of coffee. He’s writing in his pad and we hear his thoughts – he proved last week to Apollo Crews that he is the past, present and future of NXT, he is beyond reach… Hayes is him. We hear Trick Williams speaking now. He says no one can see past the Trick Melo Gang, they are chiseled out of marble and about to reach legend status. Trick appears next to Hayes, wearing a lucha mask. Hayes asks what he’s doing, and tells him to take the mask off because he looks ridiculous. Trick tosses it and says he can’t see anything. Trick wonders how tag teams see anything under the mask. Hayes doesn’t know and doesn’t care. Hayes says the NXT Title has his name written on it, not Apollo’s. Trick says they speak it into existence, and Hayes agrees. They toast their coffee to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and the music hits but then the lights go out. The lights flash now as more music plays and out comes Tiffany Stratton to make her return as the cameras flash. Stratton marches to the ring to a pop as fans realize who this is making her return. Stratton enters the ring and poses, then blows a kiss as the camera shutters continue. Stratton takes the mic and asks how bad we missed her. We totally missed her so much it’s not even funny. She says all the women in the locker room are sweating like disgusting pigs because NXT’s biggest Superstar is back. Stratton can’t blame them for feeling so inferior because she’s a revelation. She brags about learning the business in her first 9 months, better than anyone else, and she’s watched others fail to be her and try to replace her in recent months. No one has her shine, skill or style. Stratton says 2023 can now officially begin because she is back. Stratton poses more as the music starts up.

– We get a video package for tonight’s NXT Title match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter walking through the parking lot. The camera man congratulates them on their record-breaking title reign. They say thank you, and say now they’re coming for the men’s tag team title record. They enter the building and out comes Tiffany Stratton. She walks right past them to her waiting car. The camera man wants to ask a few questions but Stratton says no. Stratton smacks the car away and gets in her car to drive away.

NXT Title Match: Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker

We get a brief highlight video on Grayson Waller, then we go to the ring as he makes his way out for the big title shot. Out next comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker to a big pop. They meet in the middle of the ring and Waller talks trash as we get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor. Breakker just stares ahead.

The match starts and we get loud dueling chants. They lock up, then break. They lock up again and Waller stalls some, then talks trash. Waller slaps Breakker. Breakker chases Waller around the ring and back in. Waller drops an elbow but misses as Breakker dodges it. Breakker levels Waller now as the crowd barks.

Breakker with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Breakker with a standing moonsault. Vic confirms Julius Creed vs. Jinder Mahal for tonight. Bron takes Waller to the corner but then runs into a boot. Waller counters a powerslam with a big DDT as the dueling chants continue. Waller grounds Breakker now. Breakker fights up but Waller hits him with knee strikes, then takes him down into a submission. Waller with a belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Waller rocks Bron. Bron blocks a right hand and nails a big overhead toss of his own, then another.

Bron takes control and hits a tilt-a-whirl slam. Bron whips Waller but Waller counters and launches him into the turnbuckles. Bron goes down hard. Waller tackles Bron into the corner and the ring ropes are now broken. Waller is all smiles while Bron is still down. Crew members come to tend to the broken ring ropes as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Waller has Bron down, working on his leg. Breakker counters with an armbar, but Waller quickly goes to the ropes to break the hold. Waller rocks Bron but Bron gets back to his feet and fights back. The dueling chants start back up as the fight goes on. Bron tells Waller to bring it, and he does. Waller levels Bron with a clothesline to the back of the neck. Waller mocks Bron and locks in the Steiner Recliner in the middle of the ring.

Bron quickly powers to his feet, then slams Waller to break the Recliner. Bron with a flying shoulder tackle, and another. Bron catches Waller in mid-air and slams him for a big pop. Bron goes to the top for the big Bulldog. Bron drops his straps now and calls for the finish. Bron waits in the corner now. He charges but Waller ducks down and goes to the floor. Waller ends up running and leaping back through the ropes but Bron meets him with a Spear attempt. Waller nails a big knee to block it for a close 2 count. Waller shows some frustration now.

The ring ropes break again as Waller tries to walk them for an elbow drop off the middle rope. Waller falls out to the floor and lands bad. The referee counts. Waller gets up at the 9 count and he grabs the broken rope, but it’s loose and he falls back to the floor. Waller is counted out.

Winner By Count Out: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Breakker looks a bit confused and disappointed as the music hits and he takes the title. We go to replays. Waller is being checked out by referees and a medic now but he’s furious, yelling at them to get away. Bron looks on from the ring as the crew tries to fix the ropes.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. She’s asked if she’s rooting for anyone in particular for the Battle Royal tonight, and she says Cora Jade. McKenzie asks if she’s serious and she laughs, then says no, anyone but Jade. All jokes aside, she says this is a huge opportunity and the women’s roster is deep. She goes on about potential winners and says she can’t wait to watch.

– We get a video package showing recent happenings with Drew Gulak, Hank Walker and Charlie Dempsey. Still to come, Dempsey vs. Walker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Apollo Crews is backstage watching the earlier segment with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Axiom walks in and thanks Crews for saving him last week. Crews says no problem, Axiom knows he has his back. Crews expresses frustration over Trick and Melo, and says Hayes will never let him hear the end of last week’s loss. Crews is frustrated and Axiom says he can’t let them get the best of him. Axiom understands, Trick is the most annoying person on Earth. Crews proposes a tag team match and Axiom is all in. Crews says let’s go make some phone calls and they walk off together.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

We go back to the ring and Hank Walker is already out with Drew Gulak, who is talking him up with words of encouragement. The ring has been reinforced with extra support after what happened in the NXT Title match. Out next comes Charlie Dempsey.

The bell rings and they lock up but break. They lock up and tangle into the ropes now. The referee counts and Dempsey backs off, but then rocks Walker. Dempsey take sit to the corner but runs into a big boot. Walker with a big shoulder-breaker for a 2 count.

Dempsey works Walker over against the ropes as the referee counts. Dempsey grabs Walker again but Walker slams him into the ropes, then tackles him through the ropes to the floor. Gulak barks at them now in front of the announcers. Walker rocks Dempsey and brings him back in. Dempsey kicks Walker back out of the ring as he tries to re-enter.

Dempsey chokes Walker on the rope now as the referee warns him. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has said he will have something by the end of the night, in regards to the NXT Title match. Dempsey takes Walker down now, then stretches him. Dempsey rocks Walker and stretches him more. Walker screams out as Gulak looks on. Walker gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Walker rocks Dempsey in the mouth but Dempsey kicks him and clubs him back down with a forearm. Gulak barks moves at Walker but Dempsey continues to work him around the ring. Walker takes Dempsey down into an armbar out of nowhere.

Dempsey goes for the ropes but Walker drags him back as Gulak yells at him to lock it in. Dempsey turns the hold over and breaks out, then clubs Walker with forearms. Dempsey bends and stretches Walker again. Walker reaches for the bottom rope as Gulak encourages him. Walker counters but Dempsey rolls through and locks in the submission now for a pop. Walker taps out.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

– After the match, Dempsey stands tall as his music hits. He clutches his hurt arm as Gulak enters the ring to check on Walker. Dempsey makes his exit and looks on as Gulak expresses frustration with Walker. Gulak looks back out at Dempsey.

– Alba Fyre approaches Sol Ruca backstage. Fyre was thinking how they never got to have their singles match and she’s bummed about it. Ruca agrees but says Fyre doesn’t owe her anything, plus they have the Battle Royal tonight. Fyre gets a bit annoyed and asks if she wants the opportunity or not, raising her bat up. Ruca says yes, she will take Fyre up on the offer. Fyre apologizes and says she has a lot going on right now, and she will see Ruca tonight and again next week. Ruca says that sounds good. Fyre walks off.

– We get a new vignette for Tyler Bate, who is returning next week. Bate says he’s coming back for new challenges and to finish some old business.

– Vic brings up the NXT Anonymous Twitter account, who recently filmed footage of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in the trainer’s room. We hear the voice of a mystery man, who says even if we don’t see him, he has eyes and ears everywhere. His latest video shows Scrypts leaving a message in Oro Mensah’s bag.

Jinder Mahal vs. Julius Creed

We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal with Sanga. We see what happened earlier tonight. Out next comes Julius Creed by himself. Julius rushes the ring and tackles Jinder, but the referee holds him back.

Jinder gets back up and they go at it. Julius rams him into the corner and works him over as the referee counts. Jinder attacks but Jinder catches him in a big slam. Creed mounts Jinder with forearms, then sends him shoulder-fist into the ring post, and again. Creed clotheslines Jinder over the top rope to the floor. Creed talks some trash as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder is up to when Julius runs up, then nails a huge superplex. Jinder kicks out at 2. Creed with big shoulder thrusts in the corner. Grayson Waller tweeted that he is looking for Shawn Michaels. Jinder turns it around on Creed now, dropkicking him for a 2 count.

Jinder chokes Creed on the ropes now and Creed is bleeding from the mouth. Jinder drops knees and grounds Creed with a knee as the referee warns him. Creed mounts some offense now but Jinder levels him with a jumping knee for another 2 count. Jinder works Creed over and puts more knees to his back, then grounds him in the middle of the ring. Julius fights back to his feet but Jinder puts him right back down. We see the earlier clothesline that busted Creed’s mouth open.

Creed fights back and launches Jinder with a big throw now. Creed with a right hand, then a takedown, and another forearm. Creed with a big suplex for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Creed goes for a takedown but Jinder unloads with elbow strikes as Sanga looks on from ringside. Julius scoops Jinder and drops him. Julius goes to the top but Sanga gets on the apron for the distraction.

The referee orders Sanga down from the apron. Julius flies with the Shooting Star Press but he has to roll though as Jinder moves. Jinder with a big kick to the jaw, then The Khallas for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Jinder stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. The referee checks on Creed while Jinder and Sanga pose on the apron.

– Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen are backstage in the trainer’s room, and with them are Fallon Henley and Kiana James. They ask why would Gallus to this to them. Briggs says because they are sons of bitches, and Jensen says because they are still upset over the Pub Rules match a few months back. Henley says don’t worry boys, they will take care of this. A trainer brings an ice pack to Briggs but he refuses it. He says to look at the shape Jensen is in. Henley looks and jokes that she doesn’t like what she sees as James is tending to Jensen and they’re close. Fallon says she has a Battle Royal to win, so she leaves. Jensen says James better go as well but she hesitates as she wants to stay and tend to Jensen. He wishes her good luck.

20-Woman #1 Contender Battle Royal: Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Elektra Lopez, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile, Thea Hail, Lyra Valkyria, Valentina Feroz, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer

We go back to the ring for tonight’s 20-Woman Battle Royal main event and out first is Cora Jade. The winner of this match will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a teaser vignette for Stevie Turner, who is coming soon to NXT from NXT UK. We go back to the ring and it’s filling up with Superstars for the Battle Royal. Indi Hartwell is out, followed by Zoey Stark last. The bell rings and here we go. Everyone starts brawling. Jade is quickly eliminated by Lyra Valkyria and she can’t believe it.

Kiana James eliminates Tatum Paxley. James then saves Fallon Henley. Indi works on Sol Ruca now. Alba Fyre fights off Nikkita Lyons. Amari Miller is tossed out by Lash Legend. Valkyria works on Ivy Nile. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne toss Sol Ruca out but she lands in a handspring, and walks her self back to the apron on the other side of the ring, then pulls her self back in for a big pop.

Nile works on Elektra Lopez now. Valentina Feroz and Thea Hail go at it. Feroz is tossed out by Hail. Indi and Lash go at it. Indi eliminates Lash with a big boot. James is eliminated by Valkyria. Stark presses Palmer to eliminate her, and she lands on Lash and James. Valkyria tries to clothesline Stark out but she hangs on.

Jade runs back out and enters the match but she’s tossed right back out, by Valkyria again. Referees hold Jade back at ringside as she yells at Valkyria. We go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Hail was eliminated by Lopez during the break, while Fyre eliminated Henley at some point, and Nile was eliminated by Dolin at some point. Indi is tossed out by Jayne now. Lopez and Lyons go at it, while Ruca and Valkyria go at it. Lyons eliminates Lopez with a kick. Stark eliminates Choo but no, she lands on her pillow. Lopez pulls the pillow out from under her feet, and Choo is officially eliminated. Fans boo. Lyons kicks Stark but misses a follow-up kick, then Stark eliminates Lyons. Ruca eliminates Stark. Ruca unloads on Toxic Attraction now. Fyre eliminates Ruca.

We’re down to Fyre, Valkyria and Toxic Attraction now. Fyre and Valkyria tangle on the apron now, trying to eliminate each other. Dolin and Jayne attack them but get kicked back. Valkyria eliminates Fyre. Jade runs back out and eliminates Valkyria. Valkyria and Jade brawl around the ringside area now. Dolin and Jayne begin celebrating together.

Jayne suddenly tuns and stares Dolin now. Fans chant for Jayne. Jayne raises Dolin’s arm and they try to decide who will actually win this one. Jayne climbs over the top rope but Dolin yells at her to stop. Jayne superkicks Dolin, then goes to eliminate her but Dolin hangs on. They fight now and Dolin slams Jayne face-first into the turnbuckle. They trade shots from the middle rope now. They both end up falling to the floor at the same time. The Toxic Attraction music starts up as one referee rules Jayne the winner, and the other names Dolin the winner. Now several referees are arguing over the winner. The referees huddle up at ringside and watch the replay now.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Gigi Dolin and Jayne

– It’s announced that Dolin and Jayne are both the winner, as they predicted earlier. The Toxic Attraction music starts back up but they’re interrupted by NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Perez raises the title at ringside as Dolin and Jayne look on from the ring. Vic confirms a Triple Threat for Vengeance Day.

– WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is backstage with Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, they’re sitting at a table with Michaels in the middle. Michaels says tonight is not the way anyone wants a NXT Title match to end, and he wants a decisive winner. They argue and shove each other, but Michaels tells them to save it. Michaels announces Waller vs. Breakker in a Steel Cage match for the NXT Title at Vengeance Day. Waller and Breakker argue as NXT New Year’s Evil goes off the air.